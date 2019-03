Did Willkie's Reaction To Admissions Scandal Miss The Mark?

Law360 (March 13, 2019, 9:42 PM EDT) -- Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP’s move Wednesday to place co-chair Gordon Caplan on leave following his indictment in the now-infamous college admissions cheating scandal was to be expected, crisis managers say,...

To view the full article, register now.