By Meyer Dworkin, Jason Kyrwood, Michael Fan and Michele Babkine March 14, 2019, 3:05 PM EDTLaw360 (March 14, 2019, 3:05 PM EDT) -- The interrelationship between the credit default swap, or CDS, and syndicated term loan markets has become increasingly important and complex over the past five years. Investors in CDS — both buyers...
A Deep Dive Into The CDS And Syndicated Financing Markets
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login