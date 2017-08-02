Fed. Circ. Wants Redo For IP Suit Over Allergan Antipsychotic

Law360 (March 14, 2019, 10:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Thursday told a Delaware federal judge to reconsider her decision that a patent covering Allergan’s antipsychotic medication Saphris is valid and that a pair of generic-drug makers...

To view the full article, register now.