Bayer Must Face Essure Stillbirth Suit, 4th Circ. Rules

Law360 (March 14, 2019, 10:19 PM EDT) -- Bayer Corp. must face a North Carolina woman’s lawsuit blaming birth-control implant Essure for a stillbirth and hysterectomy, the Fourth Circuit ruled Thursday, saying a district court erred by keeping the...

To view the full article, register now.