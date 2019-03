Cravath Steers Ineos' $700M Titanium Dioxide Biz Buy

Law360 (March 19, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- U.K.-based chemicals company Ineos Enterprises AG, led by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP, said Tuesday that it will buy Cristal's North American titanium dioxide business from Tronox for $700 million, as Tronox looks...

To view the full article, register now.