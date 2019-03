Attorneys Earn Judge's Ire, $4.3M Fees In Drywall MDL

Law360 (March 19, 2019, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge on Tuesday awarded more than $4.3 million in fees and costs to attorneys representing indirect purchasers in long-running multidistrict litigation over alleged drywall price-fixing after criticizing their...

To view the full article, register now.