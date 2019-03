Skadden Guides Scotts' $234M Sale Of Lawn Care JV Stake

Law360 (March 20, 2019, 4:15 PM EDT) -- Scotts Miracle-Gro Co. said Wednesday it will sell its stake in lawn service business TruGreen to Clayton Dubilier & Rice in a $234 million deal, ending a joint venture spanning over...

To view the full article, register now.