Canadian Energy Co. ENMAX To Buy Emera Maine For $1.3B

Law360 (March 25, 2019, 3:29 PM EDT) -- Canadian energy company ENMAX will purchase Canada-based utility Emera’s operations in Maine for $1.3 billion in a deal guided by five legal advisers, including Skadden and Bracewell, the companies said Monday....

To view the full article, register now.