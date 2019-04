Developers' £17M Claim Against Ex-Attys Gets 3-Month Delay

Law360, London (April 1, 2019, 3:26 PM BST) -- London's High Court has paused a £17 million ($22.3 million) lawsuit brought by two insolvent British property development companies against their former lawyers claiming breach of fiduciary duty relating to the...

To view the full article, register now.