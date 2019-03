Citi Faces $1.2M Fine Over Japan 'Spoofing' Allegations

Law360, London (March 26, 2019, 12:20 PM GMT) -- Japan’s financial watchdog said Tuesday it has recommended that a British unit of Citigroup Inc. should be fined 133 million yen ($1.2 million) for allegedly manipulating prices in the Japanese government...

