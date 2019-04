Hogan Lovells Snags Ex-Stroock Atty For Trade Practice

Law360 (April 4, 2019, 7:10 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells has lured away from Stroock & Stroock & Lavan LLP an experienced international trade attorney, who brings with her nearly two decades of service at the U.S. Department of...

To view the full article, register now.