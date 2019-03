Senate Confirms Bridget Shelton Bade To 9th Circ.

Law360, Washington (March 26, 2019, 7:04 PM EDT) -- The Senate confirmed another of President Donald Trump's choices for the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday, approving U.S. Magistrate Judge Bridget Shelton Bade of Arizona with bipartisan support.



Judge Bade's confirmation gives...

To view the full article, register now.