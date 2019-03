Geragos 'Chargeable' In Avenatti Extortion Case, Experts Say

Law360 (March 26, 2019, 9:50 PM EDT) -- An extortion case against legal provocateur Michael Avenatti on Tuesday was even more shocking for implicating fellow celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos, suggesting that Geragos himself could still wind up facing charges....

To view the full article, register now.