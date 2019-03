Ogletree Gets Atty's Sex Bias Claims Kicked To Arbitration

Law360 (March 28, 2019, 12:19 PM EDT) -- The former Ogletree Deakins shareholder accusing the firm of systematically underpaying women and stifling their advancement must arbitrate her claims, a California federal judge has ruled, rejecting her bid to duck...

To view the full article, register now.