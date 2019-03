5 Key Moments From The SFO's Euribor-Rigging Retrial

Law360, London (March 28, 2019, 9:16 PM GMT) -- The Serious Fraud Office landed the latest convictions this week in its long-running efforts to hold individuals accountable for rigging key benchmark interest rates with majority verdicts against two ex-Barclays traders....

