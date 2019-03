Ex-MoFo Partner Withdraws Nomination For DOJ's No. 3 Post

Law360 (March 28, 2019, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Former Morrison & Foerster LLP and Jenner & Block LLP partner Jessie Liu, who was President Donald J. Trump's pick to serve in the third most powerful position at the U.S....

