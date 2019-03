Sen. Brown Wants More Info On $66B BB&T-SunTrust Tie-Up

Law360 (March 29, 2019, 3:55 PM EDT) -- U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, called on BB&T Corp. and Suntrust Banks Inc. on Thursday to provide information about their proposed $66 billion merger and the impact it will have on...

To view the full article, register now.