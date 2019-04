Ex-HP CEO Defends Autonomy Deal At $5B Fraud Trial

Law360, London (April 1, 2019, 8:08 PM BST) -- Former Hewlett-Packard boss Leo Apotheker defended his disastrous $11 billion takeover of Autonomy, claiming Monday the company would not have pursued the acquisition if it had known the British software firm...

To view the full article, register now.