Wachtell, Davis Polk Steer $1.3B Kellogg Snack Biz Sale

Law360 (April 1, 2019, 2:23 PM EDT) -- The Keebler elves will have a new home in July as Kellogg plans to sell off some of its cookies, ice cream cones and pie crusts business to the maker of...

To view the full article, register now.