High Court Won't Review $1.5M Award In CFTC's Metals Suit

Law360 (April 1, 2019, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to review a $1.5 million damages award given to the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission in the agency’s fraud suit against two Florida-based precious metals...

To view the full article, register now.