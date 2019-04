Ex-Insys VP Pays $9.5M To End Ariz. Opioid Kickback Claims

Law360 (April 2, 2019, 9:39 PM EDT) -- The former vice president of sales at Insys Therapeutics has agreed to pay $9.5 million to settle claims that he participated in a scheme that allegedly involved bribing doctors to prescribe...

To view the full article, register now.