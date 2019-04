Dickinson Wright Adds Chemist-Turned-Patent Pro As Partner

Law360 (April 9, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Dickinson Wright PLLC has added as a partner a patent litigator from Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP with more than two decades of experience litigating in top patent courts domestically and...

To view the full article, register now.