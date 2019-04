Orchids Paper To Tap $4M Of Ch. 11 Loan To Pursue Sale

Law360, Wilmington (April 3, 2019, 2:30 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt tissue product maker Orchids Paper Products Co. received court approval Wednesday in Delaware to access $4 million of an $11 million post-petition loan being provided by its secured lender as...

