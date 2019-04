Cadwalader Adds Financial Regulatory Atty To London Office

Law360, London (April 5, 2019, 7:55 PM BST) -- Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP has snagged a regulatory lawyer from Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP to join its financial services offering.



Michael Sholem joined Cadwalader on Wednesday as a special...

To view the full article, register now.