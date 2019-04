LegalZoom Says Rival's 'Trademarkia' Claims Still Fail

Law360 (April 5, 2019, 5:25 PM EDT) -- LegalZoom has urged a California federal court to again toss allegations by a rival in the trademark search market that it infringed that company's "Trademarkia" mark and engaged in "cyberpiracy," arguing...

To view the full article, register now.