Apotex Can't Sink Amgen's IP Suit Over Drugs To Aid Chemo

Law360 (April 5, 2019, 8:54 PM EDT) -- Amgen can move forward with allegations that Apotex infringed a patent covering its chemotherapy-easing drugs Neupogen and Neulasta after a Florida federal judge ruled that it was too early to find...

To view the full article, register now.