'Varsity Blues' Case Strong Enough To Humble BigLaw Boss

Law360 (April 5, 2019, 9:01 PM EDT) -- The strength of the government's case against Gordon Caplan in the nationwide "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal brought the former Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP co-chair to his knees Friday, prompting him to issue...

To view the full article, register now.