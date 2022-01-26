Justice Breyer To Retire From High Court

By Jacqueline Bell (January 26, 2022, 1:23 PM EST) -- Justice Stephen Breyer, one of the longest-serving liberal members of the U.S. Supreme Court, will resign his post after more than 27 years on the bench. The news, which will likely spark a political battle over who will take the seat of the 83-year-old associate justice, was first reported in other outlets and confirmed to Law360 by a source familiar with the matter on Wednesday. Justice Breyer is expected to deliver his letter announcing his retirement at the end of the term to the White House on Thursday. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer, seen here in 2017. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)...

