Orrick Nabs Former Co-Chair Of MoFo's Life Sciences Group

Law360 (April 10, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe LLP has bolstered its life sciences and technology team in Washington, D.C., with the addition of a partner who formerly served as co-chair of Morrison & Foerster...

To view the full article, register now.