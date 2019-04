'Pharma Bro' Shkreli Can't Duck Kidney Drug Antitrust Suit Yet

Law360 (April 11, 2019, 8:00 PM EDT) -- Incarcerated “pharma bro” Martin Shkreli and his former company Retrophin Inc. failed to convince a Pennsylvania federal judge to toss a suit accusing them of trying to shut out a generic...

To view the full article, register now.