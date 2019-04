Generali Invests $1.1B To Kick Off ThreeSixty Investments

Law360 (April 11, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- Italy’s top insurer Generali Group on Thursday launched ThreeSixty Investments, saying it will invest $1.1 billion into the asset manager's first fund.



Generali said the aim of boutique asset manager ThreeSixty Investments is...

To view the full article, register now.