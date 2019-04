Lavish London Apt. At Center Of 'Scurrilous' £1.5B Claim

Law360, London (April 18, 2019, 6:50 PM BST) -- Two prominent U.K. property developers, a Qatari sheikh and the company behind a ritzy London residential development are fighting a £1.5 billion ($1.95 billion) lawsuit over an allegedly thwarted penthouse sale....

To view the full article, register now.