CVS To Pay $535K To End Allegations Of Bogus Percocet Rx

Law360 (April 16, 2019, 9:33 PM EDT) -- CVS Pharmacy Inc. will pay $535,000 to end allegations from the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency that some of its Rhode Island stores violated the Controlled Substances Act by filling bogus prescriptions...

To view the full article, register now.