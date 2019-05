Titan Of The Plaintiffs Bar: Berger's H. Laddie Montague Jr.

Law360 (May 6, 2019, 4:39 PM EDT) -- It was 1989, and just as soon as the tanker Exxon Valdez slammed into the shoals of Bligh Reef, spewing oil into the depths of Alaska’s Prince William Sound, a sprawling...

To view the full article, register now.