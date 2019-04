Fed. Circ. Keeps PTAB Ax Of Purdue OxyContin Patent Claims

Law360 (April 17, 2019, 9:16 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit Wednesday affirmed Patent Trial and Appeal Board decisions that invalidate, as obvious, many claims of a Purdue Pharma patent on extended-release formulations of OxyContin designed to deter abuse....

To view the full article, register now.