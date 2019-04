USPS Must Cover Ex-Worker's Tax Liability, Fed. Circ. Says

Law360 (April 18, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit has ordered the U.S. Postal Service to reimburse an ex-employee some $34,000 for the tax consequences of receiving a lump-sum payment from a 2003 agreement on a discrimination...

To view the full article, register now.