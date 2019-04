Online Lender Pays $3M To End SEC’s Overstatement Claims

Law360 (April 19, 2019, 3:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission fined online lender Prosper Funding LLC $3 million Friday for allegedly overstating annualized net returns for more than 30,000 investors.



Prosper, a Silicon Valley-based lender...

To view the full article, register now.