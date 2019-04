Greenberg Traurig Nets IP Team For New Minneapolis Office

Law360 (April 26, 2019, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP has snagged three intellectual property and technology shareholders for its recently opened Minneapolis office, the firm announced last week.



Stephen R. Baird, Tiffany A. Blofield and Craig S....

