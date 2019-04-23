Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

FCA Drops Plans For 'Duty Of Care' Rule

Law360, London (April 23, 2019, 5:53 PM BST) -- The Financial Conduct Authority announced Tuesday it would rethink its plans for a “duty of care” rule to protect financial services consumers and would instead focus on revising existing rules to...
