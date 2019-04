GE Exec To Head Clifford Chance's Antitrust Practice In DC

Law360 (April 23, 2019, 9:49 PM EDT) -- Clifford Chance has snagged General Electric's competition law vice president Sharis A. Pozen to help head its global antitrust practice in Washington, D.C., the firm said Tuesday.



Pozen will join Clifford...

To view the full article, register now.