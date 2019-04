European PE Shop Floats €1.54B For Concession Catering Biz

Law360 (April 24, 2019, 2:57 PM EDT) -- European private equity shop PAI Partners has offered to buy concession catering business Areas from French catering and food service giant Elior Group for €1.54 billion ($1.73 billion), the companies said...

To view the full article, register now.