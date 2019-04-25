By Stephen Smith, Sailesh Patel and Thomas Rammer April 25, 2019, 3:31 PM EDTLaw360 (April 25, 2019, 3:31 PM EDT) -- While a recent Law360 guest article addressing competitive generic therapies pointed out potential pitfalls, we believe that generic drug manufacturers can see considerable benefits from CGT with coordinated execution and thoughtful,...
Competitive Generic Therapy Exclusivity Offers Benefits
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login