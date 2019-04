Novartis Settles Suit Saying Janssen Maligned Rival Drug

Law360 (April 25, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- Novartis agreed Thursday to settle its D.C. federal lawsuit that accused Janssen of touting skewed study results to make it seem like Janssen’s plaque psoriasis treatment, Tremfya, is less dangerous and...

To view the full article, register now.