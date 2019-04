Shipper Can't Dodge Biofuel Contamination Suit, Oil Cos. Say

Law360, London (April 26, 2019, 8:07 PM BST) -- A Lukoil unit and a group of insurers and other companies suing a Danish shipping company to recoup the costs of purifying biofuel that had been contaminated during shipment are fighting back against allegations...

To view the full article, register now.