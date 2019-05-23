Ex-Knobbe Martens, Heim Payne Partners Launch IP Boutique

Law360 (May 23, 2019, 4:45 PM EDT) -- In the seven years since Congress passed its landmark patent law creating inter partes reviews, some larger litigation firms have struggled to fit their models to the new speedier format. But two veteran patent litigators, formerly with Knobbe Martens and Heim Payne & Chorush LLP, saw that challenge as an opportunity to launch a different kind of intellectual property firm Thursday. Former Knobbe Martens partner Michelle Armond joined forces with Douglas Wilson, a former partner at Heim Payne, to open Armond Wilson LLP, an IP boutique designed to focus on America Invents Act reviews and Federal Circuit appeals while offering more...

