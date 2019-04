ExxonMobil Agrees To Pay $15M Over 2011 Mont. Oil Spill

Law360 (April 26, 2019, 7:53 PM EDT) -- ExxonMobil Pipeline Co. has agreed to pay at least $14.65 million to resolve alleged Clean Water Act violations stemming from a 2011 spill of roughly 1,500 barrels of oil into the...

