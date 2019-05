KPMG Fined £6M Over Insurer's Botched Audit

Law360, London (April 30, 2019, 12:16 PM BST) -- A U.K. watchdog fined KPMG was fined £6 million ($7.8 million) and levied sanctions against a partner and an ex-partner on Tuesday over the auditing giant's botched reviews of a major...

To view the full article, register now.