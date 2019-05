Latham & Watkins Adds Insurance M&A Partner In London

Law360, London (May 2, 2019, 6:12 PM BST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP announced that it has snagged a partner who specializes in insurance mergers, acquisitions and regulation from Linklaters LLP to join its London office.



Victoria Sander joined Latham’s...

