Home Decor Retailer Z Gallerie Can Seek Ch. 11 Plan Votes

Law360, Wilmington (May 1, 2019, 6:11 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Wednesday approved specialty home decor retailer Z Gallerie LLC’s disclosure statement to be sent to creditors for voting on its Chapter 11 plan after revisions assuaged...

To view the full article, register now.