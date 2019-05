Eisai Wants Aurobindo's Generic Weight Loss Drug Blocked

Law360 (May 2, 2019, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Eisai Inc. has accused Aurobindo Pharma LTD in Delaware federal court of infringing six patents covering its weight loss drug Belviq.



Eisai, which licenses the patents, and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc., which...

To view the full article, register now.